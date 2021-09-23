2,890 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after buying an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

NYSE URI traded up $14.34 on Thursday, reaching $360.24. The stock had a trading volume of 29,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

