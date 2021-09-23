$29.80 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post $29.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the highest is $30.50 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $28.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $120.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $124.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.90 million, with estimates ranging from $112.30 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $349.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

