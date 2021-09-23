290,820 Shares in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Acquired by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 290,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,251,000.

Shares of CMLTU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

