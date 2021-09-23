$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce sales of $3.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.26 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $14.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,683.76 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,694.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,600.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,493.30. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

