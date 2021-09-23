$316.91 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce sales of $316.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $319.31 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $193.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $941.95 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Truist boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of CCRN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 155,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,713. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

In related news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

