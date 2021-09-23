$33.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce sales of $33.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $35.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $137.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $138.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $141.00 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $143.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 584.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 67,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,935. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

