$37.85 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report sales of $37.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.95 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $37.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $6,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 875.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

GTY traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $29.53. 4,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

