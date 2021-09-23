3,730 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $198.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.65 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

