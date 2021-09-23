419,848 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 419,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,250,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Perrigo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Perrigo by 31.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,839 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $48,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Perrigo by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,658 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.