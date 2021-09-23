425,000 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Bought by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Compass Diversified by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.36. 16,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CODI. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

