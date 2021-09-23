4,288 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Bought by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Separately, Tobam bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $4,776,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of BBWI opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

