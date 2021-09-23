$488.23 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report $488.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.20 million and the highest is $497.90 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $491.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of SNV traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.82. 1,088,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,408 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 683,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,519,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

