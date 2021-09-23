5,000 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

CATH traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $55.51. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,826. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87.

