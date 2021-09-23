$529.33 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce $529.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $532.00 million and the lowest is $527.20 million. DocuSign reported sales of $382.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DOCU stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of -318.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.11 and a 200 day moving average of $249.56. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $27,725,426. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.