5,606 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 47.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

