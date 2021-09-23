5,721 Shares in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Purchased by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

NYSEARCA ROKT opened at $39.78 on Thursday. SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03.

