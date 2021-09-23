$781.21 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to announce $781.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $779.22 million to $785.00 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $764.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.84. 126,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $517,035.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,120. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.