$925.64 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post sales of $925.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $923.80 million to $928.19 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $691.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECHO. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,659. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.