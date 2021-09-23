$948.85 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to announce sales of $948.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $903.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $968.10 million. Colfax reported sales of $805.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after buying an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.