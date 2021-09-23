$97.75 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report sales of $97.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the lowest is $97.49 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $86.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $374.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $377.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.52. 2,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,703. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,894,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

