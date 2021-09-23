97,272 Shares in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Acquired by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.34% of Biotech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIOT. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOT stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69. Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

