Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 52,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $2,737,920.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $136.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.54 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $137.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

