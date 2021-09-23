AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.66. 12,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,101. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $190.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $13,909,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

