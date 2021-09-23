AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 221,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average of $112.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

