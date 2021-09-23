ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Rene Jacobsen Sells 3,092 Shares of Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rene Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in ABM Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 86,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 292,207 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ABM Industries by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

