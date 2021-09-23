abrdn plc Buys 402 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.87. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

