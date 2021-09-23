abrdn plc Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

abrdn plc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 441.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 237.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18,586.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after buying an additional 93,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

NYSE CP opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

