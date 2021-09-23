abrdn plc Has $5.14 Million Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419,899 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in VEREIT by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $4,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

