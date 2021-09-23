abrdn plc Lowers Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 441.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.