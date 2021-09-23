abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after buying an additional 685,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $59.74 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

