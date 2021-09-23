abrdn plc Sells 257 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 386,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.91 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

