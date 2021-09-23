Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AKR. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of AKR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

