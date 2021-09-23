Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.900-$10.180 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACN traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $345.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.95 and its 200-day moving average is $299.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.81.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

