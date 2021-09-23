ACoconut (AC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $55,510.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $549,707.22 and approximately $55,510.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.