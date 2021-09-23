Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,503 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Activision Blizzard worth $108,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 375,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,902,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

