Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Trading Down 4.1%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s share price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $14.10. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 57,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $625.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adagene by 210.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,573,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,871,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,871,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

