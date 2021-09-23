adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $352.41

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $352.41 and traded as low as $328.00. adidas shares last traded at $331.75, with a volume of 569 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.37.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

