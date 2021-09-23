Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $690.00 at UBS Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $625.00 to $690.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $679.57.

ADBE stock opened at $626.08 on Wednesday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $639.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $298.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

