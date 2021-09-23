Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.87. 720,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,226,672. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,208 shares of company stock worth $47,117,137 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

