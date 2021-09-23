Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,897 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 113,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.