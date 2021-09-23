Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,614 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

