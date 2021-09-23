Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 37,518 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MUDS opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

