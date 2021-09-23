Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after purchasing an additional 896,438 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 832,030 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,116,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 463,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,910,000 after acquiring an additional 446,113 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

