Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FR opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

