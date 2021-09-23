Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Professional Planning now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

HERO stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

