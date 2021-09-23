Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after buying an additional 152,267 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,037,000 after buying an additional 121,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 344.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,701,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,698,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

NYSE:RE opened at $253.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

