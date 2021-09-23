Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $498,000 Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 154.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,627,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 1,084.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 72.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 83,729 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in The Buckle by 815.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 71,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the first quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE BKE opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,815. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

