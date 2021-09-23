Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Buckle by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,627,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Buckle by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Shares of BKE stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,093 shares of company stock worth $3,236,815. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.