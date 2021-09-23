Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 108.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 158,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,321 shares in the last quarter.

PGHY opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

