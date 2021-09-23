Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.95. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

